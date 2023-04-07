NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Officials in Carbon County have identified the Lehigh County teenager killed in a tree-cutting accident Thursday morning.

The coroner says 19-year old Ryan Schock was working for a company, cutting down trees near Route 895, by the intersection of Stone Mountain Road and McCool Lane.

One branch fell about 90 feet and struck him in the head.

State Police in Lehighton are continuing to investigate.

Schock was a 2022 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. His obituary says he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time with his friends.