The midterm election voting process did not go off without a hitch on Nov. 8 in Luzerne County.
Supplies ran short in a number of polling places, disrupting people from voting. So much so, a judge kept the polls open an extra two hours that night. Now, that's causing election officials to question whether the results are accurate, and voters who turned up at the meeting Monday when the votes were supposed to be certified expressed their concerns.
"I don't see how you can possibly certify just on what's been said already without a thorough investigation, because this was a fiasco," said one person at the meeting.
Two of the five election officials agreed, both Republicans. They voted not to certify the results. They told the Associated Press they are not confident that the election was free and accurate, even going as far as to say some voters were denied the right to vote. But, like the election board, public opinion was split.
"I have confidence that you fulfilled your duty to canvass and compute the ballots, and now urge you to complete your final statutory obligation and certify the election," said one person at Monday's meeting.
Two of the Democratic officials did just that. One Democrat, Daniel Schramm, the fifth and deciding vote, abstained from voting, leaving the election results in limbo. Hours later, Schramm spoke to the Associated Press, saying he received assurances from the judges of elections that no one was turned away at the polls to cast ballots and that he now plans to vote in favor of certifying the election results.
That is scheduled to take place Wednesday at a board meeting, which would then give the county the votes needed to make the results official.