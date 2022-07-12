POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Schuylkill County officials are looking to bring jobs and families back to the community through a downtown housing and redevelopment plan.
A news conference was held where developers discussed the first steps in reviving parts of Pottsville and Tamaqua.
State Sen. David Argall says he started to see a demand for downtown living after studying larger communities like Lancaster and Allentown.
"More residents living in our downtown means a healthier downtown,” said Argall.
The senator and local officials held a news conference to begin the first steps in revitalizing Pottsville and Tamaqua's downtown areas. With historic buildings and apartment space available, you would think downtown living would be an easy undertaking, but developer Savos Logothetides says it's not that simple.
“As these buildings began to deteriorate and also the mandates for codes and safety began to increase, it was difficult and expensive to really maintain them,” said Logothetides, who is the Pottsville Area Development Corporation Executive Director.
But after receiving $1 million in state grant money, where $500,000 will go to Pottsville and another $500,000 to Tamaqua, the funds will help in reviving the older downtown apartments.
“What we're offering is a dollar-for-dollar match grant to help developers close the gap on what it costs to refurbish and redevelop some of those buildings, and also a return on investment,” said Logothetides.
Currently officials are looking for trusted developers to start working.
“New people want to move in, they are looking for market rate nice residential apartments, we would love to have all of our property owners identified by the fall and to begin some of the revitalization in the spring of next year,” said Tamaqua Area Community Partnership Director Micah Gursky.