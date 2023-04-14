FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. - A massive brush fire that broke out in Luzerne County earlier this week actually grew overnight.

Officials say the so-called "Crystal Lake Fire" in Fairview Township grew by more than 800 acres and was burning more than 2500 acres as of Friday morning.

They say the warm weather and high winds blew the fire across lines that were created to prevent it from spreading.

Firefighters were back at it again Friday, but officials are hoping they can contain it, since the winds aren't as strong as they were on Thursday.