GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County say there are "persons of interest" in Wednesday's pipe bombs discovery.

Two homemade bombs were found inside on the second floor of an empty apartment in the 3000 block of Main Street in Girardville.

The Fire Chief says one was 18 inches by 15 inches, the second the size of an iPhone.

15 people had to be evacuated from the building.

The State Police bomb squad safely detonated both bombs. However, the Chief says when his team removed the second it could have exploded if moved the wrong way.

Neighbor Elaine Kelly heard the explosions a block away.

"It's very concerning, because depending how long they were there, It could have, you know, caused a major catastrophe," she said.

The first bomb, described as the size of a drill case, was discovered in the apartment ceiling by a contractor doing an inspection. After the contractor called police, Girardville fire crews went up and discovered a second bomb in the apartment ceiling.

Fire Chief Frank Zangari says it was the size of an iPhone.

Luckily, it didn't. State Police safely detonated both bombs inside the apartment.

Investigators, including the FBI, swarmed the scene and into the law offices of James Kilker, whose building is right next door.

"FBI person wanted to go through the house to see how I was exposed and the rest of the buildings are exposed. He went through and I came back, then they just said that they had located the bomb," he said.

"Wrapped up a little after midnight. And then we did an investigation on a private home just to be sure we had no bombs in any other structures," Chief Zangari said.

He would not go into any more detail about what he calls persons of interest in the investigation, other than they are local.

He says the apartment building is owned by an LLC bought last year out of Philadelphia.

State Police and the FBI continue to investigate.