STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Poconos are bracing for a lot of snow.

The first snowflakes started a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Some stores in Stroudsburg, Monroe County closed early, while some didn't open at all.

As the sidewalks along Main Street in Stroudsburg are being prepped for snow, Yard of Ale owner Barry Lynch doesn't expect many people on them.

"We were only open from 4 p.m. to 10 for takeout and curbside anyway. So we are not going to open today or tomorrow evening," Lynch said.

Some others followed suit, as the first significant snowfall since March 2019 is expected to blanket the region.

"Our guys are prepped, ready to go. Our trucks are ready," said Stroud Township Manager Daryl Eppley.

The township has 500 tons of just-ordered salt waiting to be used, Eppley said.

"People that should stay home, stay home. Don't drive if you don't have to," Eppley said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.