STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Poconos are bracing for a lot of snow.
The first snowflakes started a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Some stores in Stroudsburg, Monroe County closed early, while some didn't open at all.
As the sidewalks along Main Street in Stroudsburg are being prepped for snow, Yard of Ale owner Barry Lynch doesn't expect many people on them.
"We were only open from 4 p.m. to 10 for takeout and curbside anyway. So we are not going to open today or tomorrow evening," Lynch said.
Some others followed suit, as the first significant snowfall since March 2019 is expected to blanket the region.
"Our guys are prepped, ready to go. Our trucks are ready," said Stroud Township Manager Daryl Eppley.
The township has 500 tons of just-ordered salt waiting to be used, Eppley said.
"People that should stay home, stay home. Don't drive if you don't have to," Eppley said.