NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A Carbon County community is taking steps to get rid of a huge eyesore.

Nesquehoning Borough President David Hawk tells 69 News they have been trying to contact the owners of the dilapidated property on High Street.

Citations have been issued.

A fire destroyed the property five years ago, and now officials say it's a health and safety hazard.

Hawk said if they don't get any response to their citations they will petition for judicial permission to raze the structures.

The cost to tear them down will be added to the citations.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.