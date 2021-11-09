NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A Carbon County community is taking steps to get rid of a huge eyesore.
Nesquehoning Borough President David Hawk tells 69 News they have been trying to contact the owners of the dilapidated property on High Street.
Citations have been issued.
A fire destroyed the property five years ago, and now officials say it's a health and safety hazard.
Hawk said if they don't get any response to their citations they will petition for judicial permission to raze the structures.
The cost to tear them down will be added to the citations.