POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A patriotic pass off of Old Glory happened at the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. It was a mission of unity.
"My goal is to carry the flag, carry Old Glory and feel very proud and be inspired by the folks along the way," said Jennifer Yuengling.
Yuengling is one of nearly 5,000 runners carrying the flag from Ground Zero in NYC to Atlanta, Georgia. From 9/11 to Veterans Day it's a 62-day, 2500-mile trip, covering nine states.
"It's just so important for us to connect with those military members because they are the heroes of our country," she stressed.
The Old Glory Relay is Atlanta-based non profit Team Red White and Blue's effort to support veterans and connect them to civilian supporters.
Director of Operations Brett San Pietro says this year the relay can't outrun the country's painful past.
"In this case visiting all three terrorist attack sites. That gave us something to bring an entire nationwide community together," he said.
For James Lasco, it's a chance to serve again. Back in 1993 he had to leave the army because of a knee injury. Now he's a man of few words but many steps.
"It's a great thing, a great cause," he said.
There's still time to serve. Runners are being added daily. Just head to TeamRWB.ORG to register.