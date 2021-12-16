STROUDSBURG, Pa. – It's called the Olsen Christmas Wish, and it's named after Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Jeff Olsen who died in 2006.
"We started raising money for his boys — that's kind of where this started from — for college, and then it kind of morphed into a transition to that, into in his memory and other police officers' memories and first responders' memories, and helping all these other kids," said Officer Chris Shelly with Stroud Area Regional Police. "It's a beautiful thing."
For 15 years, the police department and the community have come together to give more than 100 underprivileged children a merrier Christmas in Olson's honor.
"We get names through schools, through Children and Youth (Services), through people we see and act with on the streets," Shelly said. "There are numerous ways we can find them. Other people letting us know there's a problem. Then we go through the process with them, and we try to give them an amazing Christmas."
The Olsen Christmas Wish wasn't always this big. Back when it started, it was one girl in need and a police department that wanted to help
"On an incident with law enforcement, we found this young girl living with her grandmother, having parents with drug addiction issues, said Troy Serfass, a former officer with the police department, "and we thought it would be great to adopt her, and try to give her the Christmas Jeff would want to give her."
As time went on, the effort slowly grew. Gifts would be dropped off at Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg. Volunteers would get together and wrap a few gifts in the restaurant booths.
Now, the Olsen Christmas Wish has grown so big that organizers had to move it to the Stroudsmoor Inn.
Seven hundred gifts are quickly wrapped, labeled, and ready to be given to the more than 100 kids that will show up.
"There's not a dry eye in the house," Serfass said. "It's great to hear everyone's story."