STROUDSBURG, Pa. - We're hearing from a longtime friend of the missing Stroudsburg woman whose remains were found last week.

"Once you met her, you didn't forget her, that's for sure," said Tracy Perez, who spoke to us in a Zoom interview from her home in New York.

Perez knew Dana Smithers ever since the two of them were in elementary school.

"I moved from Brooklyn, New York to Stroudsburg, so that was a culture shock for me in, I believe, 6th grade, and she was in 5th, and I was at the bus stop and she came right over and started talking to me, even though I was miserable at the time, honestly. So we became fast friends," said Perez.

They stayed friends as they both grew up and eventually became mothers. Perez said it was Smithers' children that convinced her Smithers didn't just run away.

"I knew she wouldn't just leave them. There's no way," said Perez.

Smithers disappeared on May 28 of last year. Perez and other community members immediately tried to support the family.

"We did a bake sale, we did a basket raffle, we did GoFundMe. Just trying to get the word out there, mainly because we figured if we get the word out to enough people, maybe someone knew something," said Perez.

As the weeks turned into months, Perez said it got harder to hold onto the hope Smithers would return safely.

"I had a glimmer of hope, but to be honest, I kind of felt in my gut early on that it wasn't going to be a good outcome," said Perez.

That feeling was proven right when Smithers' remains were discovered last Thursday in the woods off Route 611.

"Just knowing for sure was heart wrenching, because that glimmer of hope that I had was gone now," said Perez.

Now, Perez says she and Smithers' family need answers.

"I want to know what happened, and if someone is responsible for something, they need to be punished," said Perez.

We are still waiting on the results of Smithers' autopsy that might provide some answers as to how Smithers died. Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac tells us the remains could only be identified through dental records, so it could be some time before we get any answers.