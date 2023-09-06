One killed in Branch Twp. crash
BRANCH TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a Wednesday morning accident in Branch Township.

The crash, involving a van and a dump truck, happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 209 near Phoenix Park Road.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed one person was killed. 

State Police say detours remain set up in the area.

This is a developing story.

