POCONO TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.

Traffic is at a standstill as State Police investigate.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 300.

That's in Pocono Township, Monroe County.

The highway is closed at the Bartonsville exit, which is 302.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Route 611.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

It's too soon to say what caused this deadly accident.

