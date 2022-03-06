West Penn Twp. accident
Lawrence Neff | for 69 News

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in crash in Schuylkill County over the weekend. 

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in the WB lane on Route 443 in West Penn Township at the intersection with Spring Road.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist says the vehicle went off the road, crashed into a utility pole, and flipped over.

Emergency crews freed the driver from the wreckage..

He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Members of the West Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies were called to the scene.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.