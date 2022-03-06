WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in crash in Schuylkill County over the weekend.
It happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in the WB lane on Route 443 in West Penn Township at the intersection with Spring Road.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist says the vehicle went off the road, crashed into a utility pole, and flipped over.
Emergency crews freed the driver from the wreckage..
He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.
Members of the West Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies were called to the scene.