POCONO TWP., Pa. – One person was shot Tuesday night in a parking lot outside a residence in Swiftwater, Monroe County, said Detective Sgt. James Wagner of the Pocono Township Police Department.
Wagner reported that police were dispatched to the scene at 1940 Route 611 when several neighbors called 911 after hearing shots fired.
The incident seems to be isolated and related to a domestic dispute, Wagner said.
The individual who was struck was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known, according to Wagner.
One person is in custody for questioning, but no charges have been made.
Pocono Mountain police are working with state police from the Stroudsburg barracks to process the crime scene and interview other individuals.