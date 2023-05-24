The families of a couple killed in a motorcycle crash in Carbon County are hoping to honor the pair.

Two online fundraisers were created to raise money the funerals of Michael Brunell, 42, and Amy Hollenbach, 44, who died when their motorcycle was hit by an oncoming car last weekend.

The GoFundMe for Brunell, created by his daughter, says money will also be used for a lawyer.

State police say a car crossed over the middle line and hit the bike, throwing both people from it.

The page for Hollenbach, Brunell's fiance, also mentions a lawyer, and says Hollenbach died exactly a week before her birthday.

Both leave behind children and grandchildren.