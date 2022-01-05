It's often an uplifting post-holiday, early new year sight: Girl Scout troops selling cookies.
"The money raised from the cookie sale helps girls go on fun adventures, and outings and trips as a troop," said Jessica Swick.
Swick is a troop leader with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, which includes troops in the central and northeastern parts of the state, such as Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe counties.
Swick says a big push to online orders last year proved to be vital in helping to push sales amid the pandemic.
"We had one of our best cookie sales that we ever had, and it's because of the online platform," she said.
Scouts set up their own link for people to go to order the popular line up of Girl Scout cookies.
"And so people can order right off that site or choose girl delivery for local orders," Swick said, "or friends and family across the country can have it delivered."
Last year's boost to a longtime community organization gave hope to all those troops involved that they could still find a way and people would respond.
"People were very generous," Swick said. "People wanted to see good things happen again."
This year, the Girl Scouts are featuring the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Anyone who would like to order cookies should visit the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania website. But you can still expect to see local troops in your community out and about on Thursday.
"They'll probably be wearing masks and social distancing and doing all the safety protocols they're supposed to, but look for the girls at the grocery store," Swick said.