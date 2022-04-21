POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Pottsville Maroons were part of the NFL in the 1920's. Many feel they won the title in 1925 only to have it taken away because of a technicality.
"This is something the Hall of Fame wants but they are never going to get," said Schuylkill County Historical Society Executive Director Diana Prosymchak.
The bronze boot that kicked the winning field goal against Notre Dame ironically cost the Pottsville Maroons the 1925 NFL Title. They were deemed ineligible for playing the game. The Chicago Cardinals were awarded the title even though the Maroons beat them at the end of the year. Prosymchak says the "stolen title" still haunts the town today.
"The people here keep it alive. They love football and they love the fact we had this NFL team," she said.
After 97 years a digital "Hail Mary" was seen. The NFL's website had the Maroons sitting atop the 1925 season but another look had the Boston Bulldogs on top, which the Maroons eventually became in 1929.
The Cardinals were in second place. This had some, including Diana, thinking history may have been righted. We've been unable to contact the NFL to confirm.
We did speak with the Hall of Fame, and they said this is most likely a computer glitch. If the Maroons were to be awarded the title, it wouldn't be done quietly. The NFL would let people know.
It just so happens to correspond after I had sent a script to a particular producer in Hollywood who works directly with the NFL," said LA-based Rowan Joseph.
Pottsville native and Hollywood scriptwriter Joseph first spotted the standings. He's shopping a screenplay on the team. He doesn't think an official title is its future but says the team's history can't be beat.
"This is a story that needs to be told. The NFL in the early days, people have no idea what a joke it was and how important Pottsville was in playing the role in that league becoming the business it is today," he said.