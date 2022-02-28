PALMERTON, Pa. - There are thousands of people of Ukrainian descent living in Pennsylvania's coal region, and organizations there are making an effort to show their support for their homeland.
Walking into the Ukrainian Homestead in Palmerton, history adorns the walls.
"In the northeast Pennsylvania, the immigration started coming, even before the late 1800's," said Homestead Secretary Ulana Prociuk.
Prociuk said that immigration led to more than a century of culture in Schuylkill and Carbon counties. It's a flame of tradition Father Mark Fesniak keeps burning at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Minersville.
"Most of the people who came here, they wanted to have the religion that they had in Ukraine, so they came and they brought with them their traditions. They came and they wanted to have their priests here," said Father Fesniak.
St. Nicholas holds a picnic and "Ukrainian Day" at St. Nicholas Hall every year in Cass Township which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, has the highest percentage of Ukrainian Americans in the entire United States. The Church has now been holding that tradition for more than 80 years.
But with tradition comes close ties to their Ukrainian homeland, a country now under attack. Prociuk showed us where some of her family is still living.
"They said it was you know six bombs went off, and they were scared you know. They don't know what's happening from day to day, you know everybody's scared," said Prociuk.
Prociuk is planning a demonstration on Thursday in Jim Thorpe to support Ukraine.
Father Fesniak said he's working with his community as well, trying to look past the darkness to find hope through prayer.
"We have had additional services for Ukraine, and as I said, before all of our scheduled services, we also have a prayer time for Ukraine, so we will be praying for Ukraine each and every day," said Father Fesniak.