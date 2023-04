ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - A police department in Schuylkill County finally has a place to call its own.

Orwigsburg's police are taking over the borough building along North Warren Street.

Borough officials and the police had shared the building for decades.

Meanwhile, borough officials unveiled their new offices Thursday.

The borough bought and refurbished an old bank building along South Liberty Street.

The borough is even keeping the bank's drive-up window, where residents can pay utility bills.