FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County tree farm has been in the Walker family for a century.

Some people travel hours to get their Christmas tree there, as the enduring farm continues to connect with generations of families.

"Our tradition is providing traditions for people coming every year to get their tree," said Diana Yeakel, whose family has owned Walker's Tree Farm since it started almost 100 years ago.

The 100-acre farm near Lehighton is a fourth-generation family-owned business, dating back to the early 1900s.

"There's people that say they've been coming for 20 years, and now I bring my children," said Yeakel.

That's the story for so many at the farm, like the Murphy family, who's been coming to Walker's for 41 years.

"We come from Philadelphia. It makes our Christmas. It's very family-friendly," the family said Sunday.

Families can head out into the field and chop down their own Christmas tree.

They even offer carriage rides while you sip on hot chocolate.

Owner Lee Walker says throughout the years, their crowds have been pretty steady, allowing them to stay open as long as they have.

"It averages about the same every year. Some days are busier than others," he said.

Walker's is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Its worth the trip," visitors said.