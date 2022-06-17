It's been three years since a major outdoor tradition has happened in its full form, but this weekend hundreds of kayakers from around the country will be in our region for a journey on the Schuylkill River.

"This is the first time in three years that we've done all seven days of the Sojourn," said Elaine Schaefer, Exec. Dir., Schuylkill River Greenways.

250 kayakers will head into the water in Schuylkill Haven and make the seven day, 112 mile trip to Philly, camping along the way.

"We have higher attendance than we've ever had. We have people coming from 14 different states as far as Hawaii," continued Schaefer. 

The trip will start in Schuylkill County.

"By the end of the week this is a real community and people really connect being outdoors and escaping their every day stresses for the week," Schaefer continued. "People are just really excited to come back and do the whole trip again."

Schuylkill River Sojourn say no one trip is ever the same, with many doing up to 18 miles a day.

