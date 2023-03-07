SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Fire tore through a vacant house in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County.

It was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a duplex in the 300 block of Furnace Street, said borough Fire Chief Rick Examitas.

Both sides of the home, which was unoccupied, were destroyed.

No one was hurt, Examitas said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Examitas said it's too soon to say if it seems suspicious.

It's the second fire at an unoccupied home in Shenandoah in the last week. Last Thursday's fire on Grant Street was ruled an arson.