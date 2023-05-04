Heads up to overnight drivers in Carbon County.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning ramp closures on the Northeast Extension and Route 903 for tolling equipment maintenance.

The northbound exit ramp from the turnpike to Route 903 (Exit 87) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

That means northbound turnpike drivers won't be able to get off at Route 903.

Then from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, the entry ramp from Route 903 onto the northbound tornpike will be closed.

The latest traffic info is available at 511pa.org.