SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Kunai and Falguni “Pinky” Patel might seem to be going against conventional wisdom, choosing a downtown location for their new Shenandoah Pharmacy, which also is family-run rather than a chain.
But government and business officials are glad they are, and told them so during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
“We’re losing a lot of small businesses,” said Rachel Hobbs, a representative from the office of state Rep. Tim Twardzik, whose 123rd District includes parts of Schuylkill County. “It’s great to see you make a concerted effort to bring one back. It’s a needed service.”
Kunai Patel, who is a pharmacist, said the decision was easy.
The couple owns convenience stores in Bangor, Hamburg, Stroudsburg, Ringtown, Scranton and Marietta, Lancaster County.
But the Shenandoah location of the new pharmacy was their first, opened in 2013 when the couple moved to the area from Reston, Va. It will continue to be a full convenience store as well, Kunai Patel said.
“We wanted to bring it back to the first place,” Patel said “It’s very close to us, like having a first child. “I thought it was something to give back to the community; help them.”
The building, at 33 N. Main St., previously was a Rite Aid, then a Dollar General and a One Stop convenience store before the Patels bought it.
“Pinky” Patel, who has a master’s degree in finance, said the family wants to maintain the community feel. It will offer free delivery for prescriptions for all patients in the Shenandoah area, and has medication services, over-the-counter services and home necessities.
“Hopefully we’ll grow here with you guys and bring positive changes,” she told the gathering.
Business officials also hope it will.
Karen Kenderline, president of Downtown Shenandoah Inc., said it was “a blessing to have the Patel family in downtown Shenandoah.” She said they are strong participants in the downtown.
Downtown Shenandoah hopes to attract more businesses with facade grants and other incentives, Kenderline said.
“We hope to have many more businesses because of what we’re doing in the community,” she said. “The Patels are in on the ground floor.”
Robert S. Carl Jr., executive director of Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce, said the county is building on a lot of “small towns growing, revitalizing and flourishing.”
“Mostly that gets done because of business owners who work very hard,” said Carl, who’s also a pharmacist.
The store, he said, is not only on the corner, “but a cornerstone of the Shenandoah community.”
“It gives me great pleasure to see small businesses return and be, hopefully, successful in Shenandoah,” said Mary Beth Dougherty, who represented state Sen. Dave Argall, whose 29th District includes Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Schuylkill County commissioners Chairman Barron Hetherington agreed. He called small businesses “the backbone of the economy.”
“Every time a small business succeeds in the county, we all succeed,” he said.