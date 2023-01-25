GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room.

Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall.

The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an outside agency to take inventory.

It comes after the evidence room's log book went missing last year.

Girardville's Mayor described the room as a "mess," but says she doesn't think there's anything wrong.

The department's former officer in charge was fired two weeks ago.

He was previously suspended for not giving the mayor the key to the evidence room.