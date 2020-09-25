"Make sure you track your ballot, if you do mail in the ballot," said Republican Luzerne County Councilman Stephen Urban.
He added this is now crucial after the Justice Department sent a letter to Luzerne County election officials. It says an investigation started September 21 found that nine military ballots had been discarded in the trash, with seven being outside their envelopes.
The question of how they got there and whether they are valid is being investigated.
State ballots for the upcoming general election were not certified until September 14. Another councilman questions how the ballots could be printed, sent, and received within a week?
"This is what law enforcement is supposed to do, carefully look at the situation and ultimately provide facts people can rely and trust," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
But this comes at a time when the president continues to question the legitimacy of mail-in voting.
"The ballots, that's a scam. They found eight ballots in a waste paper basket," Trump told reporters on Thursday.
In the Department of Justice letter to Luzerne County, seven of the ballots were identified as being cast for Trump.
"Department of Justice and U.S. attorneys don't issue public reports about pending investigations," said former longtime Department of Justice employee David Laufman.
He adds details are only given after charges, a conviction, or if the investigation is over.
"Politically motivated to benefit the president. A sad day for the Department of Justice," he said.
The DOJ declined to comment outside its news release.
In the meantime, officials in Luzerne County say questions are already coming in from voters wondering if their vote will count.