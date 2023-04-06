WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it will hold a public hearing later this month regarding a proposed warehouse project in Monroe County.

The DEP will take testimony from the public regarding an application by I-80-115, C-1, LLC, Blakeslee for a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the proposed project in Tunkhannock Township.

The hearing will take place on Monday, April 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tunkhannock Township Fire Hall located at 1539 Long Pond Road, Long Pond, according to a news release from the DEP.

Representatives from the DEP’s Waterways Engineering and Wetlands Program, the Monroe County Conservation District, and I-80-115 C-1 Site, LLC will be in attendance.

The applicant seeks the NPDES permit to allow it to discharge stormwater from construction activities to the following receiving watercourses:

Exceptional Value (EV) Wetlands to Mud Pond Run (EV)

EV Wetlands to Tunkhannock Creek (EV)

EV Waterways are a classification according to PA Code 93.4 which qualify for special protections under the federal Clean Water Act.

DEP received the NPDES permit application on August 31, 2022, and that application was deemed administratively complete on December 16, 2022. Written public comments were received during the public comment period.

DEP requests that people wishing to testify at the hearing submit a written notice of intent to Colleen Connolly, Northeast Regional Office Community Relations Coordinator at: coconnolly@pa.gov.

Requests to testify will be accepted up to the day of the hearing, the DEP said. Individuals that wish to testify are also requested to limit their testimony to five minutes so that everyone has the opportunity to testify and that the testimony is limited to the NPDES permit application.

Written copies of oral testimony are requested. The DEP says all comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing, will carry equal weight and consideration.

People attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify; however, individuals who preregister to testify will be given priority on the agenda, the DEP said.

People with disabilities who wish to testify and require an auxiliary aid, service or other accommodation should contact Colleen Connolly at: coconnolly@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 (TDD) to discuss how the department can meet their needs.

A copy of the NPDES application can be viewed online on DEP’s Northeast Regional Community Information page.

The NPDES application is also available for review at the Monroe County Conservation District Office, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18301 at (570) 629-3060 and/or the DEP Northeast Regional Office, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA (570) 826-2511. For further information, contact Colleen Connolly, Community Relations Coordinator of DEP’s Northeast Regional Office at (570) 826-2035.