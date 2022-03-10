A Pennsylvania family is pleading for help from across the world.
Charles Burham tells us he, his wife, and his two children have been stuck in the Philippines for more than two years due to COVID restrictions. Now, he's worried he may never be able to come back.
In January 2020, Burham said he was a manager at the McDonald's in Stroudsburg. He took a trip to his wife's home country, the Philippines, and brought his two children.
But then the pandemic hit.
"Everything was shut down. We could not leave our house unless we had what they called a quarantine pass," said Burham.
Even the airport in his town of Olongapo stopped letting planes leave.
"No flights out, but flights were coming in, but those were for Filipino overseas workers only," said Burham.
"The Philippines is one of the only countries that had put in outbound travel restrictions for both foreigners as well as individuals from the Philippines itself," said Raymond Lahoud, an immigration attorney with the law firm Norris McLaughlin.
Lahoud said he literally had some of his clients in Burham's situation try to illegally flee the countries they were in.
"Try to avoid detection and leave to a bordering, neighboring country, and depart from there. Probably be undocumented in that country for a bit and try to depart from there," said Lahoud.
But that wasn't an option for Burham with his two daughters, so he began to burn through his savings. Then, while there, he learned the devastating news that he had Parkinson's Disease.
"I spent $135 yesterday for, it's actually one and a half days of my medication, but in order to make the medication last, instead of taking four pills a day, I take one pill a day," said Burham.
Last month, Burham said the planes started flying again, but now he's had to start an online fundraiser to afford tickets home. Lahoud said he hopes lessons are learned from stories like Burham's.
"My hope is that if, God forbid a pandemic does arise again, they would take different actions," said Lahoud.