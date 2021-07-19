BUTLER TWP., Pa. - An ATV rider has been apprehended after the Pennsylvania Game Commission says the rider ran over one of its employees in Schuylkill County Monday morning.
The rider, a juvenile, fled State Game Lands 326 after running over the Game Commission employee at a high speed, according to a news release from the commission.
The rider, a juvenile, was identified and questioned by Gordon Borough Police Monday afternoon. The rider will be charged in the collision, which occurred less than 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads in Butler Township, on a gravel road that accesses the game lands.
The Game Commission employee, a game lands maintenance supervisor whose name is not being released, was at the site to help perform road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when struck by the ATV about 10:30 a.m., the commission said.
The employee suffered serious injury to his left leg in the incident. He was airlifted from a nearby location to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Except on marked roads designated for use, it is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands.