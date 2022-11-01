Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.

The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release.

The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades for a new Amtrak passenger train service to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Amtrak estimates about 425,000 riders a year would travel at least part of the Scranton to New York City route, said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, in a news release applauding the funding.

The money, which comes from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will go through the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority.