Railroad generic

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.

The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release.

The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades for a new Amtrak passenger train service to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Amtrak estimates about 425,000 riders a year would travel at least part of the Scranton to New York City route, said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, in a news release applauding the funding.

The money, which comes from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will go through the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority.

Scroll down for comments if available