FRACKVILLE, Pa. - A former steamfitter looking to shore up his bid for Pennsylvania governor brought his campaign trail to Schuylkill County Tuesday.
Republican Dave White met with folks Tuesday morning at the Dutch Kitchen in Frackville.
White said Pennsylvania needs a business-type mentality in Harrisburg. He also pushed for expanding vocation and technical education in the state.
White said he wants others to have the same opportunity that enabled him to become a steamfitter and grow his own successful HVAC business.
"We need to treat a pipe wrench like a college degree. Both of them can put you on a path to success. I'm proof of that. I never went to college. I graduated high school a votech student and I picked up that pipe wrench and I grew an $85-million-a-year business."
But first, White will have to win the GOP primary on May 17.
Voters will then decide who will replace outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in November.