WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Just off the midway and a few steps from the long rows of food trucks is a stand that serves to stand out among the rest at the Schuylkill County Fair.
"I know they did about a dozen last night of the Pfizer which is a great success, and when I was in there earlier there was a line of people for the Johnson and Johnson shot," said Paul Kennedy with the Schuylkill County Fair.
The state Department of Health, in conjunction with the county, is offering vaccine shots this week. The fair has seen good crowds, despite growing concern over the Delta variant and some places making you mask up again.
"We already do so much with bio security and all of our emergency plans if our government officials and our emergency managers tell us to flip a switch we are ready to go," Kennedy said.
As you enter to get your vaccine you are provided with certain information, as those with DOH hope that the stand raises awareness that the fight is not yet over.
"We try to educate people as much as possible and try to redirect people to the most up-to-date resources. A lot of people are resistant to getting the vaccine, unfortunately until a friend family member or loved one does get sick," said registered nurse Anthony Fillitini.
The fair continues through the weekend, and regardless of what you think about the current COVID situation, those at the fair want everyone to feel comfortable.
"If you're coming to the fair wear a mask if you're not vaccinated, even if you're vaccinated no one is going to think differently of you but we are ready to go depending on what government agencies tell us," Kennedy said.