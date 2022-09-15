HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House sub-committee met Thursday to discuss the possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County Commissioner.

Four women who work in the county courthouse accuse Commissioner George Halcovage of sexual harassment. They filed a lawsuit in federal court last year.

Much of Thursday's meeting in Harrisburg was in private.

But on Monday, there will be another meeting, in which the subcommittee will vote whether to recommend to the full House that Halcovage be impeached.

Halcovage denies the allegations.