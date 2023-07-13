HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's House is moving ahead with the possible impeachment of Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage.

Four county workers filed a federal lawsuit, claiming Halcovage sexually harassed them.

The House is scheduled to vote in September on whether to continue an impeachment investigation. The Senate would be responsible for a trial, which could result in Halcovage being removed from office.

Halcovage already lost his bid for re-election in May's Republican primary.

It's unclear if the legislature will finish its investigation before his term as commissioner ends.