SHENANDOAH, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is investigating a concerning string of brush fires in Schuylkill County.
At least nine have been seen in a one-mile radius in Shenandoah Heights in the past two weeks.
"It's been a long time since the Heights really had a big fire in this area," said Shenandoah Heights Fire Chief Steven Quinn.
Chief Quinn said the fires are the most he's ever seen in such a short period, and it's been hard for his small volunteer fire department to deal with.
"It puts a lot of strain manpower-wise and you know everybody has to work. It's a volunteer organization, and everybody is struggling right now to get personnel to help and show up to calls," said Chief Quinn.
Fortunately for his department, they just upgraded their brush fire truck in February. But with so many fires, they've had to get their old one running again as well.
"We just put this one back in service just to better serve the community. If any calls do come in, we have two brush trucks and an engine to respond right away," said Chief Quinn.
DCNR is still investigating to determine a cause for the fires. Chief Quinn said it seems like too many fires too close together to be natural, but he's still waiting on the official results to make the call.
For now, he's asking the public to help him and his department out.
"Be cautious of your surroundings and the wind and the heat and the dry temps," said Chief Quinn.
DCNR said they should learn the official cause of the fire early next week.