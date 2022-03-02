Pa. Sen. Pat Toomey and other Senate Republicans are calling for more sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, saying banning the superpower from using the SWIFT banking system is not enough.
Toomey created the "Never Yielding Europe's Territory Act," a bill that aims to shut down Russia's oil and gas sector by forcing foreign banks to choose between doing business with Russia or the U.S.
"Secondary sanctions on Russian banks will break down the Russian economy. It will separate the Russian economy entirely from the rest of the world. It will preclude the possibility of Russian exporters getting paid for anything that they would export, and it is completely unsustainable," Toomey said.
State Sen. David Argall, (R)-29th District, says his district has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the United States. Argall says his constituents are worried about friends and family members in Ukraine, and what could happen next if the invasion is not thwarted.
He says the first round of sanctions was a good start, but more needs to be done.
"My resolution essentially asks Congress to throw the book at Vladimir Putin, to declare him a war criminal, to look at embargoes in coal and oil and gas and to essentially say Republicans, Democrats and independents, we are all united, this is simply not acceptable behavior by anyone in 2022," Argall said.
Argall says his proposal will likely be considered by lawmakers later this month, but he anticipates it will get bipartisan support.