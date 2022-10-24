SCRANTON, Pa. - The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney general Kathleen Kane as well as testimony about her refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, is awaiting trial in Lackawanna County Court on DUI and careless driving charges in a minor Scranton accident in March.

She denies she was intoxicated, saying her car slid on ice.