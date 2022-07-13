On a hot summer day the beach is packed at Beltzville Lake.
Chyler Silverman has been coming for years.
"The water is always nice and there's beautiful mountain scenery," the 17-year-old said.
During busy weekends the Carbon County state park turns people away. It's a scene seen across the state, as there is a more than 20% increase in use at Pennsylvania's 121 state parks since 2019.
"That's why we strive to have a state park within 25 miles of every Pennsylvanian," said Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Cindy Adams Dunn.
That goal is now in sight. $56 million of oil and gas lease money is set to help create three new state parks from private lands.
"We only do voluntary. These are people and places that approached us," Dunn said.
The sites have not been named, but Dunn says one will be a 5600-acre property in Schuylkill County that will be an ATV park.
Pennsylvania state parks face a $1.4 billion backlog of infrastructure repair needs, including $6 million at Lehigh Gorge, $4 million at Lake Nockamixon, and $2 million at Beltzville.
"It's our 50th year. So that's 50 years of water lines that are buried underground, that's 50 years of sewage lines, that's old treatment plants," said park manager Ben Monk.
He does say a $100,000 project to repair crumbling walls of a boat launch has been approved.
"That's one thing you can check off the list?"
"Yes."
"It's a long list, though."
"Absolutely," he said.
$100 million of American Rescue Plan federal funds given to DCNR will help.
Aside from repair work, 31 new staff members will be hired, helping parks like Beltzville get by on what they have.
"When you have a house that's old you figure out the same thing. We just do it this way and it works," Monk said.