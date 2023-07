POLK TWP., Pa. - A nine-year-old boy drowned in Monroe County Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police, along with the Monroe County Assistant District Attorney's Office and the Monroe County Detective's office, is investigating after the boy from Kunkletown drowned at Lakeside Drive and Oak Drive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They say updated information will be made available as to not hinder the investigation.