HAZLETON, Pa. | State police announced that the application period for the 2022 Troop N Law and Leadership Academy is now open, and applications are being accepted through March 25, 2022.
Officials say anyone interested in attending the program can obtain an application by contacting Master Trooper David L. Peters on the state website, or with the Pennsylvania State Police recruiters.
The program is designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and those individuals in the community seeking a career in law enforcement. It will also provide those enrolled with an opportunity to experience the process of becoming a cadet in a law enforcement academy.
The program is free to those accepted and is modeled after the police academies that adults attend to become sworn law enforcement officers, officials note.
This program is geared to accommodate any individual over age 18 that is currently enrolled in a vocational law enforcement program, or accredited college curriculum that seeks a career as a law enforcement officer.
Pa. officials say the program has aspects of a “Paramilitary” organization and individuals will be introduced to physical training such as running, swimming, and marching. Individuals will get a firsthand look into the process of becoming a law enforcement officer.
The curriculum will reportedly include instruction on traffic, criminal investigations, and other police resources. Individual cadets will also learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork.
Any student interested in attending the academy may also contact Master Trooper David L. Peters, Program Director by calling (570) 459-3900 ext. 269.