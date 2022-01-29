POLK TWP., Pa. | A man accused of trying to run over state troopers has been arrested after a two-day manhunt.
Pennsylvania state police say Tyler Deihl, 27, was taken into custody Saturday morning and is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.
Troopers didn't say where or how Deihl was caught.
PSP says it all began Thursday, January 27th, when troopers attempted to arrest Deihl for felony arrest warrants in Polk Township, Monroe County.
Troopers say Deihl, who was in his vehicle, ignored commands and then rammed marked and unmarked PSP vehicles multiple times. Troopers say they shot at Deihl, but missed him, and he was able to drive away.
His vehicle was later found abandoned and there was no evidence he was hurt.