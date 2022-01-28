POLK TWP., Pa. | Pa. State Police are asking the public to help find a missing suspect, who escaped capture when police attempted to arrest him.
On Thursday, January 27, 2022, troopers report they were attempting to take Tyler Deihl, 27 years old, White, Non-Hispanic male into custody for felony arrest warrants in Polk Twp., Monroe County.
The suspect, who was in his vehicle, failed to comply with lawful orders and used his vehicle to strike marked and unmarked Pennsylvania State Police vehicles multiple times. Troopers say they responded by discharging their weapons at the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene and a search of the area resulted in his vehicle being found abandoned in a secluded location. There was no evidence found to indicate that anyone was injured during this incident.
A joint investigation is being conducted between the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police into the application of deadly force by Troopers during this incident.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for Tyler Deihl and encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact PSP-Lehighton at 610-681-1850 or 911 immediately.