STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.

We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement.

On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays, Kohberger was stopped twice by Indiana State Police. During one of the incidents - for supposed tailgating - body camera footage shows Kohberger in the front seat.

Both times, officials say officers let Kohberger off with a verbal warning.

They would not comment on whether Kohberger suspected he had been involved in other crimes.

PSP also provided a better look at their involvement in his arrest - serving warrants and providing surveillance in the days leading up to the raid.

69 News captured Kohberger, handcuffed and surrounded by law enforcement, as he walked into court Tuesday.

State Police are hailing their team of tactically-trained troopers who arrested the Monroe County man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

"They are the ultimate professionals. They are volunteers. They are highly trained and highly motivated," said Maj. Christopher Paris.

That's the State Police's Special Emergency Response Team, or SERT.

Authorities confirm some troopers on SERT used force at the suspect's home in Chestnuthill Township, breaking several windows and doors in the process.

The raid happened in the early, dark hours of Friday morning with Kohberger's parents also at home. PSP say they managed to swiftly and safely bring Kohberger into custody.

"We wanted to go in at a time when we thought it would be the safest for everybody: safest for everybody else in the house, safest for Mr. Kohberger and safest for our people," added Paris.

Paris says the FBI tipped PSP off to Kohberger's whereabouts.

"The information was held very close, and we did not want to have any situation where Mr. Kohberger would've been tipped off," he explained.

Officials say Idaho state law prevents them from revealing what was said during the encounter or items seized during the raid until Kohberger is back in Idaho and has been presented with the affidavit of probable cause.

"We're trying to balance two things: the public's desire for information against the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation," he said.

Law enforcement had three search warrants: one for Kohberger, another for a white Hyundai, and a third for the Chestnuthill Township home.

Officials say that, typically, prosecutors handling homicides of this nature will try to find evidence showing patterns and to get into their suspect's character and mental state.