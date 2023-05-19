CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are releasing more details about a deadly crash last weekend in Monroe County.

A 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 715 last Saturday when he entered into a slight right-hand curve north of its intersection with Cottontail Lane in Chestnuthill Township, according to a news release from state police.

The man lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason, sliding across the southbound lane into the northbound lane into a second right-hand turn, hitting the curb, state police said.

The driver fell off the motorcycle as it continued up onto the berm in an arc as it hit a tree. It then traveled back down the berm reentering the southbound lane just past the back of a septic tanker truck going northbound on Route 715, according to the news release.

The truck hit the man, who was on the roadway of the northbound lane, state police said. The man died of his injuries.

No charges were filed after the crash.