Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the owner of an urn found in a wooded area in Schuylkill County.

A hunter found it near Old Route 209 in Schuylkill County on Wednesday.

The urn is a black box and it has the name "Richard Jordan" with the dates "1954 - 2021" on the top in gold lettering.

If you know who it may belong to, call Pennsylvania State Police-Frackville.

