...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold
front Saturday evening.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and
Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton
and Upper Bucks.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations
from blowing away in the wind.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&