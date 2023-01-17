TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday.

Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.

The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when one of the vehicles left its lane and hit the other vehicle, according to state police.

Both vehicles veered off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned several times, state police said.

State police said both drivers were ejected during the wreck.

Innes and Bates were pronounced dead at the scene. State police said neither man was wearing seatbelts.