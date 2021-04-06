EAST SIDE BOROUGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are introducing a new tip line people can call if they have any information about a decades-old homicide in Carbon County.
Luis Sierra, 63, of Ozone Park, NY, faces one charge of homicide in the death of Evelyn Colon, 15, whose remains were found in on the riverbank of the Lehigh River in East Side Borough more than 40 years ago.
Although an arrest has been made, state police are encouraging anyone with further information about the homicide to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477), and to reference Media Release #1956.
The teen's remains were found on the riverbank of the Lehigh River in East Side Borough on December 20, 1976. Forty-four years later, authorities identified the remains as Evelyn Colon, of Jersey City, New Jersey. Colon had been pregnant with her nearly full-term daughter.
After an investigation and numerous interviews, authorities charged Sierra in Colon's death. Sierra is in custody and will be awaiting extradition, state police said.