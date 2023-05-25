GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate three cases of arson in Schuylkill County.

At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the Girardville Fire Department responded to and put out three fires in the borough in the area of B Street, according to a news release from state police.

Crews put out a garage fire, a trash receptacle fire, and a brush fire, all in the same area, state police said. All three fires were ruled arson, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.