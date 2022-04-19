Cash money dollars generic

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they're investigating claims some trash and sewer payments made by Shenandoah residents are missing.

The Borough Solicitor, at Monday night's borough council meeting, said some residents complained last year about checks not being cashed.

The Borough Manager investigated and found that while some payments were entered into Shenandoah's accounting system, some checks are missing.

69 News reached out to state police. Troopers will only say they are investigating.

