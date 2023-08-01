Police lights/crime

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Turkey Hill mini market in Schuylkill County Monday.

An unknown person called the store on the 100 block of South Main Street in Shenandoah from a blocked number and threatened to blow something up in the store before hanging up, according to a news release from state police.

A state police bomb K9 searched the store and surrounding property, and the search did not turn up any explosives, according to the news release.

State police say the investigation continues.

